SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a fatal Monday morning crash in Wicomico County.
Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of East Salisbury Parkway (Rt. 50) and Tilghman Road in Salisbury on February 12th just after 5:30 a.m.
The eastbound lanes of Rt. 50 from Tilghman Rd. to Autumn Grove Court were temporarily closed until just after 9 a.m. Monday morning as emergency responders cleared the scene.
The cause of the accident is under investigation and police ask any witnesses to contact them at 410-548-3165.