FELTON, DE– Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a single-vehicle crash which killed a Kent County man last night.
Troopers say the crash happened near the 4000 block of Sandtown Road around 8:17 p.m. on Sept. 20.
A 56-year-old Felton man driving eastbound reportedly veered off the road before quickly swerving back, causing his truck to rotate and skid. Police say the truck left the road again and overturned into a ditch before coming to a rest upright in a cornfield.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DSP. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
Sandtown Road was closed for about three hours as police investigated and cleared the scene.
DSP's Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Master Cpl. J. Lane at 302-698-8457 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.