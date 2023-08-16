REHOBOTH BEACH, Del - A 49-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle moped crash yesterday afternoon near Rehoboth Beach.
According to the Delaware State Police, a 2022 Jiangsu moped was driving north on Hebron Road Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m. when it approached a sharp left curve near Canal Crossing Road. Police say the driver failed to navigate the curve for unknown reasons, sending the Jiangsu off the right shoulder and into the curb.
49-year-old Darla Becker, of Wilmington, was ejected from the moped and landed on the curb, according to State Police. Becker was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.
The fatal single-vehicle crash is under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call 302-703-3269. Information can also be provided via private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.