QUEEN ANNE, Md. - The Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead in Queen Anne’s County this morning.
According to police, at around 9 a.m., police were dispatched to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Queen Anne Highway (Rt 404) and Cordova Road. Investigation then indicated that a box truck had been stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police say a Nissan Frontier, driven by Sam Ferracane, 53, of Centreville, failed to decelerate for unknown reasons and crashed into the back of the truck.
Ferracane was taken by helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was pronounced dead.
Route 404 was shut down for about two hours between US 50 and MD 309.
State Police are actively investigating the crash with the assistance of the Crash Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.