Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusts to gale force and a sharp wind shift to the northwest are possible Thursday afternoon and evening in and near squalls as a strong cold front crosses the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&