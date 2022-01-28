PRESTON, Md.- Authorities have ruled accidental a late Thursday morning fire that caused $300,000 in damage to a home in Preston.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the two-alarm blaze happened at around 11:30 a.m. at a one-story home located at 6740 Fowling Creek Drive.
It took the Preston Volunteer Fire Company and assisting companies approximately 45 minutes to get the fire under control. '
Deputy state fire marshals said a man inside the home was alerted to the fire by an activated smoke alarm. He was able to safely escape the home with a small child.
Investigators determined the fire started inside the attic and was caused by a malfunctioning wood stove.