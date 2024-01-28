FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Officials say a power outage at the water and sewer plant caused water pressure to deplete.
The Town of Federalsburg gave official updates today on their Facebook page notifying residents of the water outage. In a post, the town says on Friday afternoon there was a power outage at the Water/Sewage plant that caused all operating systems to go down for a short period of time, leading to water pressure being depleted from the system.
One entire water tower was emptied, according to officials, as well as the miles of lines that feed the entire town.
Officials say water pressure will not be restored to residences instantly. The air that is in the water mains must be moved through the mains, and the pumps for the wells are trying to restore the water level in the water tower. The town says residences that have water are receiving this water by the head pressure that remained in the tank. (Head pressure comes from the amount of water that's in the tank and the weight of that water is pushing some water through the lines to their homes.)
The town says the water tower holds hundreds of thousands of gallons, in additions to the miles of lines which supply the town.
