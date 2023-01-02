Felony Assault at Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Police are requesting the public's help regarding a serious assault incident on New Year's Day.
The Dewey Beach Police Department say on Jan. 1, around 1:37 a.m., a group of people were standing on the south bound Coastal Highway sidewalk near Bellevue Street when a 21-year-old man from Wilmington was assaulted by a white male in his 20's.
Police believe the assault was unprovoked and the victim was transported to Christiana Care in critical condition.
Dewey Beach Police are searching for anyone who observed the assault and are requesting any video or photo evidence of the incident.
Anyone with information can contact the Dewey Beach Police Department (302) 227-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.