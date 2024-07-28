FREDERICA, DE– Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash which left a Felton man dead in Frederica on Saturday.
Police say the crash happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. on July 27 in the area of exit 86 from Bay Road and Frederica Road.
A Kawasaki ZR1 motorcycle traveling southbound on Bay Road at an apparent high rate of speed reportedly failed to negotiate a curve on exit 86 approaching Frederica Road.
Preliminary investigation shows the 36-year-old male driver lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Police say the victim, identified on Monday as Jerome Crump, of Felton, died at the scene.
Troopers say Frederica Road was closed for approximately two and a half hours as the scene was investigated and cleared.
The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this deadly crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Corporal W. Booth at 302-698-8451 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.