POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Pocomoke City Police Officers conducted a traffic stop today on a blue BMW for a traffic violation on Route 13 southbound that led to multiple drug charges. The officer identified the driver as Gabriel Devon Hayes and reportedly noticed a strong smell of marijuana from the car.
A probable cause search was then conducted. 428 grams of Marijuana , 60 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 20 grams of suspected MDMA / Fentanyl, 4 suspected MDMA pills, 3 suspected Tramadol pills, were all allegedly recovered.
Hayes was arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, among other drug related charges. Hayes was held on a $5,000 bond and later transported to the Worcester County Jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.