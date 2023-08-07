FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Mayor Natalie Magdeburger and three other incumbent council members won re-election to the council over the weekend, with one newcomer filling a vacant fourth seat.
Fenwick’s municipal election was held on Saturday, August 5th. Mayor Magdeburger, council member Jacqueline Napolitano, and council member Janice Bortner maintained their seats.
Kurt Zanelotti will also join the council, running a successful bid after former council member Paul Breger did not file for reelection. Zanelotti also garnered the most votes in the election.
The complete unofficial results are as follows per the Town’s website:
Kurt Zanelotti: 372 votes
Natalie Magdeburger: 362 votes
Jacqueline Napolitano: 358 votes
Janice Bortner: 365 votes
John Gary Burch: 316 votes
Bernie Merritt: 315
Kristina Clark: 312 votes
Jim Simpson: 296 votes
A reorganization meeting is now scheduled for August 16th to determine official officer positions and appointments for the Town Council members after they are sworn in.