LEWES, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two Cape Henlopen High School students Monday night.
According to investigators, a BMW was speeding east on Gills Neck Road just before 11:30 p.m. on July 15th when it drove off the road for currently unknown reasons. The BMW then drove onto a nearby property, striking a pillar, a tree, and a metal fence. After hitting the tree, police say the BMW burst into flames, with the fire spreading to a home on the property. The home’s residents fled the house and were not injured.
Two people, the driver of the BMW and their passenger, died at the scene. Their identities are currently being withheld pending notification of their family.
"The Cape Henlopen School District is deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of two of our high school students as a result of a tragic accident that occurred on July 15," the Cape Henlopen School District said Tuesday. "We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all involved and the student’s families and friends."
The School District said school counselors would be available for students at the High School for the remainder of the afternoon and then from 8 a.m.- 3p.m., Wednesday through Friday.
Police say the roadway was closed for about 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
State troopers continue to investigate this crash and ask any witnesses who witnessed it to contact them at 302-703-3269.