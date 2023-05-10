GEORGETOWN, Del. - On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, Jaime Delacruz cuddled with his feline buddy, "Rust".
"He is a very outgoing little guy," Delacruz said, as he described Rust's personality. "He is very sassy."
Jamie is a member of the Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown.
The village opened earlier this year to help house homeless neighbors. Quickly, the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) noticed that the village was sheltering more than just people, as members of the Village started to take in and care for a few stray cats.
Being homeless and working to get back on one's feet can be a stressful process, and having a pet can help alleviate that stress and promote mental health.
"In the case of the unsheltered, sometimes that is the only being in their life who they feel completely loves them unconditionally," said Laura Page of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
That statement shone brightly on the face of Francyne Morton, cat mom to "Cali."
"It's such a good feeling to know an animal loves you," Morton said. "[Cali's really really brought me joy. I'm so happy to have her."
Many of the pets in the Pallet Village were recently stray - the feline equivalent of homelessness.
Wednesday morning, veterinarians from the Brandywine Valley SPCA were at the Pallet Village providing free checkups, vaccines, and microchipping for ten of the village's cats. They also scheduled surgery for spaying, neutering, or other needs.
Having a pet is a source of comfort, but given how pets become family, when a pet is sick, it can bring as much stress as having a sick child.
"I am so grateful for their help. You know, it makes me, like, it's a relief to me, you know, that she's healthy," Morton said.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA plans more such events across Delaware and parts of southeast Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit BVSPCA.org.