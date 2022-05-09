HURLOCK, Md.- Authorities have ruled accidental a weekend fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Hurlock.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at a two-story home located at 6933 Williamsburg Church Road.
It took the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department approximately 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.
The fire caused an estimated $85,000 in damage to the structure and another $15,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in the home's exterior and was caused by a failure of high-voltage electric service lines.
Friends are assisting the home's occupants, investigators said.