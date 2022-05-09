Hurlock house fire

(Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office)

HURLOCK, Md.- Authorities have ruled accidental a weekend fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Hurlock. 

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at a two-story home located at 6933 Williamsburg Church Road. 

It took the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department approximately 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The fire caused an estimated $85,000 in damage to the structure and another $15,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries. 

Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in the home's exterior and was caused by a failure of high-voltage electric service lines. 

Friends are assisting the home's occupants, investigators said. 

Tags

Kye Parsons is the editor of WBOC.com. He came to WBOC with several years experience as an award-winning journalist on Delmarva. Prior to entering the world of multimedia, he worked as a newspaper editor and reporter. E-mail him at kparsons@wboc.com .

Recommended for you