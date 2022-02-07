CENTREVILLE, Md.- Authorities are investigating an early Sunday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Queen Anne's County.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 220 Fairview Farm Lane in Centreville.
It took the Centreville Volunteer Fire Company approximately half an hour to get the blaze under control.
There fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started inside a bedroom but what caused the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.