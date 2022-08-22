SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities are investigating a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury townhouse.
A Salisbury police officer on routine patrol came across the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the two-story home located at 502 Green Mor Court Unit 1.
The Salisbury Fire Department responded to the blaze, which took 15 minutes to get under control.
The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the structure. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in an outside trash pile, but what sparked it remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.