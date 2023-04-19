SALISBURY, Md. - Sirens outside the Salisbury Fire Department Station One Wednesday afternoon alerted nearby motorists to make way for another quick response from the firefighters and EMTs that make up the department.
In recent years, rising prices have made it increasingly more difficult for the Salisbury Fire Department to pay to maintain apparatus and replace out-of-date equipment. When coupled with ongoing difficulties recruiting and retaining firefighters, and a growing community making more and more calls for service, the City of Salisbury estimates the fire department needs an additional $4.5 million per year to meet the challenges.
The Department as seen year-on-year increases in the number of calls for the past five years. In 2022, the Department responded to more than 16,000 calls for service according to Mayor Jack Heath.
The Salisbury Fire Department doesn't just serve the City. It also covers several other portions of Wicomico County that not part of the city. The department's entire service area is called the Salisbury Fire Service District.
To meet the additional expenses of the Department, the City of Salisbury has proposed a Fire and Life Safety Fee. The fee would apply to residents of the Salisbury Fire Service District, as well as commercial and industrial businesses.
The proposal calls for an annual fee of $300 for residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Each apartment unit in the District would be billed an annual fee of $50.
Neighbors in Salisbury were nearly universally supportive of funding the Fire Department, but the proposal has been raising eyebrows.
"There's definitely a lot that needs to get done first before they pass it. I don't think June is enough time," said John Adkins of Salisbury.
The City hopes to begin assessing the Fire and Life Service Fees in fiscal year 2024, which would require approving the proposal by June 12, 2023.
A few parts of the proposal concerned some folks, such as assessment of the same fees for residential and business properties.
"It's not equitable that someone on a fixed income who might be retired or who might have a disability pay the same thing as a big business. That doesn't make sense," said Salisbury neighbor Joan Jordan.
The proposal also contains no provisions to assist low-income property owners.
"I look at three hundred dollars a year, it comes out to twenty five dollars a month more on my taxes, okay. I can afford it," said neighbor Bob Zapf. "But the people that can't afford it, I don't know what to do with them. It's a shame."
According to a press release from the City of Salisbury on Tuesday, the fee is not a tax, but will be billed to Salisbury properties with their property tax bills. Folks outside of the City, but in the Salisbury Fire Service District would receive mailed bills from the City.
The City of Salisbury will host a press conference on the Fire and Life Safety Fee proposal at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Salisbury Fire Department Station 16, located at 325 Cypress Blvd. The public is invited to ask questions and make comments at the conference.