FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Authorities are investigating an early Sunday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a building in Federalsburg.
It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a 24-foot by 30-foot pole building located at 4953 Long Swamp Road.
It took the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.
There fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
The fire's cause and area of origin remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.