GREENSBORO, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a pole barn fire that erupted in Greensboro over the weekend.
The fire and its aftermath were discovered at about 7 a.m. Saturday morning by the property owner on Cherry Lane, according to the Fire Marshal. Fifteen firefighters arrived to find most of the fire had burned itself out but worked to extinguish remaining hot spots.
Damage to the pole barn and its contents is estimated at $150,000. The Fire Marshal says the blaze occurred some time between 7:45 p.m. Friday night and around 7 a.m. Saturday and went unnoticed during this time. The cause is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.