REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - An electrical malfunction is blamed for sparking a fire that left a Rehoboth Beach home in ruins early Wednesday morning.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the incident, reported shortly before 4 a.m., occurred at home located on West Side Drive in the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the home's roof. The home was occupied at the time of the fire. Occupants were alerted to the fire by a fire alarm system and were able to escape from the home. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
State fire investigators determined to the fire accidental in nature and said it was caused by an electrical malfunction of fixed branch circuit wiring.
There were no reported injuries to persons or firefighters. Damage is estimated at $1 million.