OCEAN PINES, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Sunday morning fire that left an Ocean Pines home in ruins.
The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department said that it happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at a home located at 79 Clubhouse Drive. There were initial reports that occupants could be trapped, however, Worcester Central advised that all occupants were out of the house. Additional responses were requested from the Berlin, Bishopville, Ocean City, Showell, Selbyville and Frankford fire departments.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered heavy fire in the garage with extension to the house, vehicles in the driveway, and the neighboring home. Upon arrival, the crew from Ocean Pines Engine 1102 immediately placed an attack line in service while simultaneously establishing a water supply and deploying a secondary line to protect the neighboring homes. Ocean Pines and Showell EMS units tended to the occupants of the home. There were no reported injuries.
Initial extinguishing efforts were made more challenging by the collapse of the roof over the garage, arching electrical wires in the garage and two vehicles in the driveway also on fire. As neighboring departments arrived, crews began additional extinguishing and ventilation efforts while also working to secure power to both vehicles.
Authorities said the bulk of the fire damage was limited to the initial address with only exterior damage to one neighboring home. With the fire under control, crews remained on scene for an extended period completing overhaul.
The scene was turned over to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office for further investigation.
The Red Cross is working with the family that has been displaced.