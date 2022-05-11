QUANTICO, Md.- Authorities are investigating a late Tuesday night fire that left a western Wicomico County home in ruins.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at 11 p.m. at a two-story home located at 22268 Wetipquin Road in Quantico.
The West Side Fire Department responded to the blaze, which took approximately 45 minutes to get under control.
The fire caused an estimated $90,000 in damage to the structure and $15,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in the living room but what sparked the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salisbury office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.