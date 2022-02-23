CAMDEN, Del.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a Wednesday morning fire that left a Camden home in ruins.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said it happened shortly before 10:15 a.m. at a home located on the 500 block of Pony Track Road.
The Marydel Fire Company arrived to find heavy fire coming from the home's attached garage. Assistance was requested from neighboring fire companies with the fire placed under control just after 11 a.m.
The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage with no injuries reported.
Deputy state fire marshals conducted an investigation into the cause of the fire and determined that it originated in the garage area and was caused by an electrical failure.