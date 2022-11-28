EASTON, Md. - Authorities are investigating a Thanksgiving Day fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Easton.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at a two-story located at 27930 Peach Orchard Road.
The Easton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze, which took half an hour to get under control.
The fire caused an estimated $700,000 in damage to the structure and another $100,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.