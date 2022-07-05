STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Authorities are investigating a weekend fire that caused extensive damage to a home in Queen Anne's County.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at a two-story home located at 112 Trequassin Drive in Stevensville.
The United Communities Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze, which took about an hour to get under control.
The fire caused an estimated $600,000 in damage to the structure and its contents. There were no reported injuries.
The displaced residents are currently being assisted by family and friends.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started inside a first floor room but how it started remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.