REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities are investigating an early Monday morning fire that heavily damaged a home near Rehoboth Beach.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that shortly before 2 a.m., it was called to a fire in Kyrie Estates north of Rehoboth Beach.
Rehoboth Beach firefighters, assisted by Lewes firefighters, arrived to find an unoccupied single-family home well-involved in fire. Firefighters got the blaze under control in 35 minutes, with crews remaining on the scene for more than two hours.
A Rehoboth Beach firefighter was transported to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes for treatment of possible heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire's origin and cause.