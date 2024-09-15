MILLSBORO, DE - Sussex County fire units responded to a fire involving a tractor in a Millsboro field on Sunday morning.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted for a farm equipment fire in a field off Townsend Road at approximately 10:00am Sunday morning. This location at 24903 Townsend Road in Millsboro, had exposure to the entire corn field.
IRVFC say emergency response teams worked to suppress the fire, as well as "curtail the spread further into the corn field."
Fire officials say a farmer was harvesting his crops in the corn field when the combine tractor caught fire, igniting a portion of the field as well.
Emergency fire units quickly deployed suppression attack lines, one addressing the combine tractor fire, and the other addressing the field.