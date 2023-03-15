GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Indian River School District reported that a student at the Sussex Central High School was found in possession of a firearm on school property this morning.
According to the District, the School Resource Officer was notified by other students. The Officer responded and the student was taken into custody without incident. The District said no students or staff were harmed during this incident and the school day proceeded as normal.
“The safety of students and staff is our top priority and we are appreciative of the swift action taken by the school staff and safety personnel at SCHS,” the District said in a statement.