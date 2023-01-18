LAUREL, Del. -- On Wednesday, firefighters across Eastern Sussex County successfully put out a multi-alarm fire at a historic building known as "The Globe" after dealing with a tragic car accident on Laurel Rd. hours before.
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire began shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Martin Tolbert was at the scene and filmed a video on his cellphone when the fire started.
"At first I thought the library was on fire, then I realized it was the Chinese restaurant," says Tolbert. "And I'm not exactly sure how, but it just got really big, really quick."
No one was hurt in the fire, but everything inside the first floor Chinese restaurant and the upper floor vacant apartments burned to ashes. The building was deemed unsalvageable, and construction crews tore the building down Wednesday afternoon.
"All of our old, historical buildings are burning down, and it's just sad," says longtime neighbor Sue Murphy. "I remember when the Laurel house on that corner burnt down, I remember when the Rigby burnt down, and now this building. Laurel is gonna just disintegrate."
Both Torbert and Murphey agreed that there's one ember of hope -- the firefighters that put out the fire did so just hours after dealing with a deadly crash on Laurel Rd. involving late pro wrestler Jamin Pugh and his family.
Laurel Fire Department's Mike Lowe says those firefighters haven't even had time to process the events.
"When you're busy, it's not so bad, " says Lowe. "When you have those few minutes by yourself and it's quiet. That's when it starts to take a toll on you mentally."
The damage from the fire is estimated to be $2,000,000. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.