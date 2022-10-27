DOVER, Del. — Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover announced Thursday that the event will not be held in 2023.
Accompanying a video posted on the festival's website is a message that says, “We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”
After canceling the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has taken place the last two years in September instead of the traditional summer months.
In a statement, Mike Tatoian, president and general manager of Dover Motor Speedway, said, “Across 10 events and 11 years, the Firefly Music Festival has given the mid-Atlantic region countless musical memories. Dover Motor Speedway has been proud to co-host Firefly since its inception and we look forward to its return to the Woodlands in 2024.
“While we look forward to Firefly’s return, we will continue to explore sports and entertainment opportunities to bring to our property for the community to enjoy — such as the Gift of Lights drive-thru event set for this holiday season," Tatoian added.