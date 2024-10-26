SUSSEX CO., DE - The Downtown Seaford Association held their first annual Fall Festival in Seaford on Saturday.
The first annual Fall Festival kicked off in downtown Seaford on Saturday. The free community event, hosted by the Downtown Seaford Association, had food, live music, activities, and more.
Highlights of this year's inaugural festival included a 50/50 raffle, pumpkin painting, and a donut eating contest with Mayor Matt MacCoy.
Alice Adkins, the President of Downtown Seaford Association, says they started planning the event back in May after "Nanticoke Riverfest" was canceled. Adkins says the Downtown Seaford Association works to bring visitors and the local community to the area. DSA looks forward to "bringing people down here (Downtown Seaford) so they can see all the different businesses if they've never been here". Adkins adds that she hopes the Fall Festival can be a catalyst to get the community together more often.
Lauren Hilderbrand, Downtown Seaford Association's Secretary, says "we think that the City of Seaford deserves to have something fun for the community to come together and do. Especially around the fall, everybody loves to get out and do things like this and enjoy the weather".
The Downtown Seaford Association looks forward to doing the event again for many years and hopes next year's event will be even bigger and better!