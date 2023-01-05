SEAFORD, Del. - TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital welcomed Thiago Sebastián-Ramirez as the hospital's first baby of 2023.
The baby boy was born at 2:04 a.m. on Jan. 3 to Rosalinda Ramirez-Ramirez and Marvin Sebastián-Lopez. Thiago weighed seven pounds and was 21 inches long.
Gifts provided to the First Baby of the New Year are courtesy of the TidalHealth Junior Auxiliary Board. Since 1924, it has donated nearly $10 million to expansion projects, medical equipment, supplies and services at TidalHealth.