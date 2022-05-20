MILFORD, Del.- A medical and social services program for individuals 55 and up who reside in the home but are eligible to be placed in a nursing home, opened up today in the Milford Wellness Village in Milford, Del.
PACE Your LIFE, or the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, allows participants to stay in their home while receiving necessary services.
The program is for eligible seniors in Kent and Sussex counties.
Members of PACE Your Life get access to the PACE Day Center located in the Wellness Village. In this center, participants receive rehabilitation, recreational and other personal care services.
“Providing the PACE Your LIFE program at our innovative Milford Wellness Village is another way we are filling the healthcare gap in southern Delaware,” said Meir Gelley, CEO of Nationwide Healthcare Services, owner and operator of the Milford Wellness Village and PACE Your LIFE program.
“We know that seniors have many medical care needs, and it can be overwhelming and stressful for them and their families to deal with those needs alone. PACE presents a solution and a way to provide for all these services under one roof, so older adults can keep their independence and maintain their physical and emotional well-being.”
Transportation is also provided to participants who need daily travel to and from the center, as well as to medical appointments.
Eligible seniors who qualify for Medicare or Medicaid only receive these services at no cost.
For more information on PACE Your Life, visit www.paceyourlifemwv.com