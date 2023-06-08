DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested five people yesterday on firearm and various other charges.
The Department says the investigation began at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday when police saw a wanted 17-year-old Dover resident near West Reed Street. Officers stopped the 17-year-old along with four others identified as: Khalil Smith, 18, Daniel Fears, 25, a 16-year-old male, and another 17-year-old male, all of Dover. Police arrested all five suspects without incident.
The wanted 17-year-old was allegedly found to have a loaded .22 caliber handgun in his waistband at the time of arrest. The 16-year-old, too, was allegedly found with a stolen 9mm handgun.
Further investigation of the area uncovered a third handgun near Fears, Smith, and the other 17-year-old.
Fears was committed on $57,000 cash bail on the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Illegal Gang Participation
Smith was committed on $62,000 cash bail on the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (x2)
-Illegal Gang Participation
The original wanted 17-year-old was committed to Stevenson House on $29,200 secured bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (x2)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Illegal Gang Participation
-Assault 3rd Degree (Initial Warrant Charges)
-Offensive Touching (Initial Warrant Charges)
The second 17-year-old was also taken to Stevenson House on $46,000 secured bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (x3)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Illegal Gang Participation
The 16-year-old was committed to Stevenson House on $42,000 secured bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm
-Illegal Gang Participation