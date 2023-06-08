Daniel Fears & Khalil Smith

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested five people yesterday on firearm and various other charges.

The Department says the investigation began at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday when police saw a wanted 17-year-old Dover resident near West Reed Street. Officers stopped the 17-year-old along with four others identified as: Khalil Smith, 18, Daniel Fears, 25, a 16-year-old male, and another 17-year-old male, all of Dover. Police arrested all five suspects without incident.

The wanted 17-year-old was allegedly found to have a loaded .22 caliber handgun in his waistband at the time of arrest. The 16-year-old, too, was allegedly found with a stolen 9mm handgun. 

Further investigation of the area uncovered a third handgun near Fears, Smith, and the other 17-year-old. 

Fears was committed on $57,000 cash bail on the following:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

-Illegal Gang Participation

Smith was committed on $62,000 cash bail on the following:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (x2)

-Illegal Gang Participation

The original wanted 17-year-old was committed to Stevenson House on $29,200 secured bail on the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (x2)

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Illegal Gang Participation

-Assault 3rd Degree (Initial Warrant Charges)

-Offensive Touching (Initial Warrant Charges)

The second 17-year-old was also taken to Stevenson House on $46,000 secured bail on the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (x3)

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Illegal Gang Participation

The 16-year-old was committed to Stevenson House on $42,000 secured bail on the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Receiving a Stolen Firearm

-Illegal Gang Participation

 

