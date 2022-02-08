SALISBURY, Md.- Police have charged five suspects and are looking for a sixth in connection with a December shooting that left a man seriously injured.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the suspects as Don-Mere Ra-Hee Flowers, 19; Ramier Laquan Bender, 30; Ashyria Jamisha Johnson, 18; Neal Zachary McCallum, 18; Christopher Frederic, 19; and a 14-year-old juvenile.
Investigators said that on Dec. 11, the suspects set the victim up for a robbery at a home on the 500 block of East College Avenue. The Sheriff's Office said that when the victim arrived at the home, he was robbed and then shot in the back. The victim was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where he underwent surgery and remained hospitalized for a period of time.
Over the course of the last two months, four of the suspects have been arrested, the juvenile has been charged, and one suspect is still actively wanted. All six are facing second-degree murder, robbery, and related charges.
Don-Mere Flowers, Ramier Bender, Ashyria Johnson, and Neal McCallum were all arrested, transported and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Flowers, McCallum, and Bender are all being held without bond. Johnson was released and is currently on house arrest.
The Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the public’s assistance with locating Christopher Frederic. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriffs Office at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.