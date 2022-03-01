CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Cambridge police say an armed suspect fleeing from officers made it easy for them to arrest him when he ran directly into the path of a patrol car and got knocked to the ground.
Police said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, when officers responded to the area of Leonard’s Lane and Cosby Avenue after getting a call about a man with a gun who was holding it to a woman's head. Officers nearby also heard a single gunshot coming from that direction. When the officers arrived on the scene, they located a suspect matching the description given by the caller.
Police said that when the suspect saw the officers, he immediately began running from them with one hand in his pocket. The officers yelled for the suspect to stop, according to police, but he ran toward Greenwood Avenue. With officers in pursuit, the suspect ran across the driveway to the 600 block of the Greenwood Avenue apartments where he crossed in front of the path of a marked patrol car. Police said the suspect then collided with the vehicle, knocking him to the ground.
Officers immediately took the suspect, identified as Shyqwine O. Ennals, 22, of Cambridge, into custody. Police said a loaded handgun was recovered from Ennels, who was charged with numerous handgun charges along with hindering and failing to obey. He is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing in attempts to identify the woman involved.