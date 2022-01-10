NEWARK, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware in January will host drive-thru mobile pantries in each Delaware county for families facing food insecurity.
The first one is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 (MLK Day of Service) at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,200 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency)
Sussex County
When: Monday, Jan. 17 starting at 10 a.m.
Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown
Register in advance: https://jansussexcounty.eventbrite.com
Kent County
When: Wednesday, Jan. 19 starting at 10 a.m.
Where: Dover International Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)
Register in advance: https://jankentcounty.eventbrite.com
New Castle County
When: Friday, Jan. 21 starting at 10 a.m.
Where: Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark
Register in advance: https://jannewcastlecounty.eventbrite.com