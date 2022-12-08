NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week.
The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,500 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency).
The first drive-thru mobile pantry will be in Sussex County on Monday Dec. 12, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown. To register in advance click here: https://Dec12Sussex.eventbrite.com
The second mobile pantry will be in Kent County on Wednesday, Dec. 14 starting at 10 a.m. at Dover Motor Speedway, 1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs) to register in advance click: https://Dec14Kent.eventbrite.com
And the last mobile pantry will be in New Castle County Friday, Dec. 16 starting at 10 a.m. at Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark to register in advance click: https://Dec16NCC.eventbrite.com