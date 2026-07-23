SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. — A meeting held Thursday night at the Princess Anne Fire Hall drew community members and state leaders to discuss allegations of understaffing at Eastern Correctional Institution, the largest prison in Maryland.
The meeting was organized by Ronnie Dryden, a retired assistant warden at ECI, who said the facility has declined significantly over the past decade. Dryden said current staffing levels are unsafe for both officers and inmates.
Dryden said the issues began about 10 years ago, when the state made hiring procedures — including polygraph exams and background checks — more extensive. He said this has made it harder to bring on new officers.
"It's not working because we're at the point now where we only have two officers on the floor of a unit where we're supposed to have four and two in a control center," Dryden said. "That's not enough staff. I don't care what headquarters, how they spend their numbers and their vacancies. That says it all.”
Dryden said staffing has been cut roughly in half — down from four officers on the tiers and two in the control center, to as few as two officers on the floor at a time and one in the control center.
"At times when they go to chow or have to deal with some other problem, there's one officer doing the whole four tiers," Dryden said. "It's not safe for the inmates. Nobody's watching them. It's bad in there. You have to be able to watch the inmates' safety and the staff's safety."
With 96 inmates housed on each tier, Dryden said a single officer can be responsible for as many as 192 inmates at once.
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services says almost 1,800 correctional positions were cut from the state budget between 2015 and 2023, creating a staffing shortfall. The department says most of those positions have since been restored.
In a statement to WBOC, the agency said correctional officer hiring has been exempted from a statewide hiring freeze, and that it hired 684 correctional officers in 2025 — "more than in any other year over the last decade" — an effort it says continues into 2026. The agency also said it has invested about $6.8 million in workforce incentives aimed at boosting recruitment and retention.
Despite those efforts, Dryden said ECI still faces a significant personnel shortage, and he hopes Thursday's meeting will push state leaders to take action.
"I hope that the headquarters finally gets it, that their new system that they put in place ten years ago didn't work," Dryden said. "It's not working. Let's backtrack here.”
Dryden told WBOC he expected about 100 people to attend Thursday's meeting.
Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services shared the following statement in full to WBOC, attributed to DPSCS Communications Director, Yianni Varonis:
Statement:
The mission of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is to ensure Maryland’s safety, including our hardworking staff, the public, and the people in our care. While corrections departments across the country face many of the same challenges, DPSCS takes pride in our tireless efforts to overcome those challenges to fulfill that mission. That includes constant improvements to procedural policy and safety technology, and identifying and providing incentives to recruit and retain the best staff possible. Through this, the Department has significantly lowered its staff vacancy rate, improved staff safety, and created pathways to opportunity for our incarcerated population. By offering cutting edge rehabilitation and reentry programs, DPSCS has helped keep Maryland’s recidivism rate below the national average. The Department acknowledges the Union’s concerns and has identified solutions to continue addressing staffing challenges. We remain committed to working with the Union on a path forward for the benefit of all.
Staffing:
In 2022—right before Governor Wes Moore took office and Secretary Carolyn J. Scruggs began her post—the agency vacancy rate was 15.36 percent. However, through targeted recruitment, streamlined hiring processes, and strengthened workforce retention strategies, the vacancy rate has been nearly cut in half to 8.42 percent. This represents the lowest vacancy rate achieved by DPSCS in the past seven years and demonstrates measurable progress in stabilizing the workforce while maintaining public safety operations.
Between January 2015 and January 2023, 1,796 correctional positions were eliminated in the State budget, hampering the ability of the Moore Administration to adequately staff State correctional facilities. Since 2023—in collaboration with the union, correctional experts, budget analysts, and the General Assembly—most of those lost positions have been restored.
The Department has proven its commitment to hiring into the positions it’s budgeted. Despite a statewide hiring freeze, correctional officer hiring has been exempted. As a result, the Department hired 684 correctional officers in 2025—more than in any other year over the last decade—an effort that continues into 2026. In the 2027 budget, no correctional officer positions were eliminated.
DPSCS has invested approximately $6.8 million in workforce incentives to strengthen recruitment, retention, and operational staffing across the Department. At DPSCS, eligible new Correctional Officers may receive a $5,000 hiring bonus if they successfully complete the Correctional Officer Academy, pass the probationary period, and achieve one year of satisfactory service.
Technology and Training Upgrades:
DPSCS employs various scanning technologies, specialized search teams, and trained K9 units to identify and confiscate contraband, the presence of which can lead to incidents.
As of this month, correctional officers at every prison are provided body-worn cameras that can decrease physical confrontations by roughly 40-50 percent, making correctional officers safer, ensuring they are held accountable, and protecting them from false accusations: a win, win, win for our justice system.
DPSCS recently executed a facility camera upgrade project to improve existing technology and to expand the Department's available surveillance options.
DPSCS recently expanded the capacity of the Crisis De-escalation Training (CDT) program to ensure our correctional staff are prepared to safely address the challenges of their job.
Recidivism:
Further, DPSCS continues to honor the Moore-Miller mission to “leave no one behind” by expanding the rehabilitation and reentry services offered to incarcerated individuals that help to transform their lives and make our communities safer.
Currently, 63 percent of DPSCS’ incarcerated population hold a job and/or participate in educational and/or rehabilitative programming that afford them out-of-cell activity for hours at a time.
Based on the latest three-year outcomes, only 12 percent of those who were released from prison in FY 2022 were re-incarcerated with DPSCS after reconviction for a new offense. Maryland’s rate of return to incarceration for new offense or technical revocation is 15 percent lower than the latest comparable national rate. Despite ongoing challenges, this validates DPSCS’ efforts to uphold justice, renew hope, and protect the public.
National Trend:
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) takes every incident in its prisons seriously and with a heavy heart, and takes that responsibility seriously. However, each incident should also be viewed in the context of the broader national trend. According to a 2026 U.S. government funded report, state prisons in the United States became nearly 50 percent deadlier over the past five years.
This continues a national trend that began in 2019, both predating the pandemic and a recent increase in incidents at Maryland state prisons. The U.S. Department of Justice’s 2021 report, Mortality in State and Federal Prisons, 2001–2019, found that homicides in state prisons reached their highest level on record in 2019, with 143 homicides nationwide: nearly four times the 39 reported in 2001. The report also found sharp long-term increases in other unnatural deaths, including suicide and drug or alcohol intoxication. From 2001 to 2019, deaths in state prisons–due to drug or alcohol intoxication–increased 623 percent, while homicides increased 267 percent, far outpacing the 34 percent increase in total prison deaths during that same period.
In 2019, the share of state-prison deaths caused by homicide, suicide, and drug or alcohol intoxication were all the highest recorded since the federal government began tracking this data.