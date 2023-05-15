DELAWARE - Former Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness is continuing her legal battle, appealing her 2022 conviction to the Delaware Supreme Court.
McGuiness tells WBOC she is specifically appealing the conflict of interest misdemeanor of which she was convicted. That was linked to the hiring of a close relative.
In July of 2022, McGuiness was found guilty on two misdemeanors related to misconduct and conflict of interest.
In September, she lost the Democratic primary to Lydia York, who would go on to win the general election in November.
In October, McGuiness was sentenced to a $10,000 fine and probation, at which point she resigned from her position.