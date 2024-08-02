CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Former Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw announced Friday evening that he wants his old job back, filing to run for the city's top job.
Bradshaw was first elected in 2020, but resigned in January of 2022 after being arrested on 'revenge porn' charges.
Bradshaw pleaded guilty to 5 counts of distributing revenge porn. He faced 50 charges total. As part of the plea deal, Bradshaw spent no time behind bars, but was set to be on supervised probation for three years. He was also required to pay a more than 5,000 fine and perform community service.
According to court records, Bradshaw is still serving unsupervised probation.
The charging documents showed that Bradshaw posted nude photographs of VICTIM-1, captioned with racial slurs including the N word on “Reddit." Prosecutors said at the time Bradshaw disseminated the images without the knowledge or consent of VICTIM-1, and with the intent to harm her.
In his campaign announcement, Bradshaw said "I will prove, with the aid and support of the people of Cambridge, that this second act will be more successful and more meaningful for this City and the people who call it home than the first."
He continued “My objective is to get Cambridge Back to Business. That requires active leadership that sets attainable goals and maintains the focus required to accomplish them."
Bradshaw will face a familiar face on the ballot. Cambridge City Commission President Lajan Cephas is vying for the Mayor's office as well. Cephas served alongside Bradshaw, and became the city's Acting Mayor upon Bradshaw's resignation.
Cephas faced her own legal challenges, after being charged with second degree assault in a domestic dispute. The charge was later dropped.
The election in Cambridge's race for Mayor is set for October 19. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes, a runoff election will take place in December.