WILMINGTON, Del.- A former Delaware political candidate who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nominations for governor and U.S. Senate has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for mailing threats to a lawyer who represented his wife in a divorce case.
Michael Protack, 63, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of mailing a threatening communication. He had faced a maximum sentence of five years on each count during his sentencing on Tuesday. Prosecutors agreed not to oppose a reduction in the offense level used in sentencing calculations based on his acceptance of responsibility.
Prosecutors said Protack, who now lives in Seal Beach, California, used the U.S. mail to send a series of threatening communication to his ex-wife’s attorney. One threat, received on Jan. 7, 2021, stated, in part, that the victim should “count on being dead by June 2021. You won’t know when, where or how but your end has been written. Take the time and put your affairs in order because they will not find your body for weeks.”
Another threat, received a couple months later, contained nothing more than a graphic image of a dead, mutilated body. One of the last threats received by the victim stated, “I drive past your office every day.” Protack was arrested on June 11, 2021.
In handing down his sentence, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews described Protack’s conduct as a “campaign of terror” and noted the lengths to which Mr. Protack went to conceal his identity as the perpetrator. Andrews further noted that this was a “very serious offense” and there was a need for just punishment that would promote respect for the law.
Protack’s attorney described his actions as “regrettable” in a presentencing memorandum and said he is focused on moving forward in his life and not repeating the mistakes of his past.
Protack unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for governor in 2004 and 2008 and narrowly lost the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in 2006. Authorities said Boyer began representing Mary Ann Protack in divorce proceedings in 2018 and helped her obtain “protection from abuse,” or PFA, orders against Protack.
The divorce proceedings appear to have started about the same time that Protack, a former airline pilot who served in the Marine Corps, was notified that Delta Air Lines intended to fire him.
In a federal lawsuit filed in January 2018, Protack claimed that Delta had harassed and bullied him for years over his union activity and repeatedly questioned his physical and mental fitness after he was injured in a hit-and-run incident in 2012. The lawsuit also claims Delta unfairly portrayed Protack as “obstructionist” for refusing to submit to a psychiatric examination.
The case was dismissed in 2020 after being transferred from California to Georgia. Protack filed a similar lawsuit, without an attorney, last year. That case was dismissed in June because of Protack’s failure to properly serve the defendants.