LAUREL, Del.- A now-former employee of the Laurel School District is facing felony theft and related charges following accusations that he stole thousands of dollars from a pizza fundraiser and a Pre-K tuition fund.
Delaware State Police said Tuesday that Wade L. Bryan, 40, of Laurel, was employed as the school secretary at North Laurel Elementary School. During his employment with the school in the summer and fall of 2021, he was responsible for the incoming funds for the school’s pizza fundraiser and Pre-K tuition.
Police said that when incoming checks from the fundraiser hadn’t cleared parents’ bank accounts, the school discovered Wade failed to make any deposits.
Troopers said that in addition, he improperly gave the fundraising company the district’s bank account information to conduct an automatic withdrawal for payment for the fundraiser. Once district officials entered the school safe, they discovered all of the cash proceeds from the fundraiser were missing, and the checks were never deposited. Police said district officials conducted an internal audit for other financial activity Wade was responsible for and discovered he had taken incoming cash proceeds from the Pre-K tuition program and only deposited incoming checks to the district’s bank account. In total, $3,198.50 cash from the fundraiser and $1,775 from the Pre-K tuition funds were reportedly stolen.
On Feb. 14, 2022, Bryan was indicted on two counts of theft over $1,500 (felony) and turned himself in. He was released on his own recognizance.