SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury daycare worker was found guilty of 24 counts of sexual abuse on Wednesday.
Court documents show that 19-year-old Roseberline Turenne, also of Salisbury, worked at Stepping Stones Early Learning Center on South Schumaker Drive. According to court records, an employee noticed Turenne looking at photos of young girls' private parts on her phone. The daycare immediately called authorities to report the incident.
Investigators questioned Turenne, who they say eventually admitted to taking the photos on the daycare's diaper changing table.