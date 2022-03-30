Roseberline-Turenne

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury daycare worker was found guilty of 24 counts of sexual abuse on Wednesday.

Court documents show that 19-year-old Roseberline Turenne, also of Salisbury, worked at Stepping Stones Early Learning Center on South Schumaker Drive. According to court records, an employee noticed Turenne looking at photos of young girls' private parts on her phone. The daycare immediately called authorities to report the incident. 

Investigators questioned Turenne, who they say eventually admitted to taking the photos on the daycare's diaper changing table. 

 Court documents show the young girls appeared to range in age from birth to 4 years of age. No faces were shown in the photos. 
 
According to the manager of Stepping Stones, Turenne worked at the daycare for at least two years. A background check and fingerprinting were done on Turenne prior to her being hired.

