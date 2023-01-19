DOVER, Del. - Six people have been arrested on drug distribution and weapon charges following an investigation by the Dover Police Department.
Officials arrested Roderick Dixon, 38, Janita Sullivan, 40, Larry Harris, 23, Khareim Hanzer, 24, a 17-year-old black male, all of dover, and a 13-year-old black male from Camden, on drug dealing and weapons charges following a search warrant.
On Jan. 18, Detectives conducted a drug investigation in an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street Dover. Members of the Dover Police Department’s Special Operations Response Team, in conjunction with Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit, Criminal Investigation Unit, and Delaware Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant on the apartment.
Before the search warrant, Dixon was observed conducting drug transactions in the area of the apartment and would make contact with Sullivan in a car after the transactions. Upon execution of the search warrant Dixon and Sullivan were taken into custody without incident outside of the residence. Harris was taken into custody inside of the residence without incident, and Hanzer, along with two juveniles, ran from the residence. Hanzer and the two juveniles were taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
During the execution of the search warrant, officers found 1,304.3 grams of marijuana, 926 bags of heroin, and a loaded Walther CCP 9mm handgun. When the 17-year-old male was taken into custody, he was found in possession of 54.8 grams of marijuana and a Polymer 80 9mm handgun. A search of the car occupied by Sullivan revealed 12.3 grams of crack cocaine, 3.3 grams of marijuana, 64 bags of heroin, glass jar containing suspected cocaine residue inside, two digital scales, and $494.
All involved were transported to Dover Police where they were processed and arraigned.
Dixon was committed to SCI on $49,101 cash bail on the following charges:
-Possession with Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Possession of Marijuana
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sullivan was committed to BWCI on $45,601 cash bail on the following charges:
-Possession with Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Possession of Marijuana
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Harris was released on $2,000 unsecured bail on the following charges:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Maintaining a Drug Property
Hanzer was released on $250 unsecured bail on the following charge:
-Resisting Arrest
17-year-old male was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $41,100 cash bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(3x)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Possession of Marijuana
-Resisting Arrest
13-year-old male was released on his own recognizance to a guardian on the following charge:
-Resisting Arrest