DOVER, Del.- Four people were arrested on drug dealing charges following an investigation in Dover Wednesday.
Delaware State Police says troopers saw 23-year-old John Wyatte engaged in a drug transaction around 2:30 p.m. Wyatte then got into the back of Toyota RAV4 and went to the Rendner;s Marker on South Dupont Highway in Camden, police say.
Troopers then pulled the SUV in the parking lot, but the driver, 28-year-old Ronald Maddray, ran away. Officers chased Maddray and detained him a short time later.
Troopers also took Wyatte into custody, along with two other passengers, identified as 21-year-old Briana Winder and 28-year-old Marvin Farlow.
A search of the RAV4 and the immediate surrounding area led to the discovery of the following:
- About 91 grams of crack cocaine
- About 35 Oxycodone pills
- About 44 doses of buprenorphine
- About 102 glassine baggies containing just under a gram of suspected heroin
- About 3 grams of marijuana
- Over $3,600 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Two loaded handguns
John Wyatte of Dover, Delaware:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Illegal Gang Participation (Felony)
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Wyatte was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $104,300 cash bond.
Ronald Maddray of Wilmington, Delaware:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Illegal Gang Participation (Felony)
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Maddray was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $105,200 cash bond.
Briana Winder of Dover, Delaware:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Winder was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $102,200 cash bond.
Marvin Farlow of Frederica, Delaware:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Farlow was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $102,200 cash bond.