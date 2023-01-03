Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.