MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police have arrested four juveniles in connection to a shooting that struck two homes and an occupied car.
According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 2 around 12:03 p.m. troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for a reported shooting. Troopers say two occupied homes were shot, as well as a car occupied by a 19-year-old man.
Troopers say a vehicle description shortly led to the discovery of the suspects' car in a grocery store parking lot. After a short foot-chase, troopers say four suspects were apprehended.
State police say they recovered two firearms and ammunition, and the suspects' car was stolen out of Dover Police Department's jurisdiction.
Police say no injuries were reported in the shooting and the juvenile suspects were charged with the following:
Suspect 1: 16-year-old male from Felton
- Attempted to Commit Murder First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts
- Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts
- Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Suspect 2: 15-year-old male from Dover
- Attempted to Commit Murder First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts
- Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts
- Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Suspect 3: 12-year-old male from Dover
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts
- Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts
- Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Suspect 4: 14-year-old male from Felton
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts
- Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts
- Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Suspect 1 and 2 were arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on a $117,000 cash bail. Suspect 3 and 4 were also arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on a $67,000 cash bail.