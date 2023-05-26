FRANKFORD, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested a Frankford man on drug dealing and gun charges following a narcotics investigation.
Several weeks ago, detectives from the Sussex County Drug Unit began investigating 43 year-old Billy Mumford. Mumford was suspected of dealing drugs throughout the county. On Friday around noon, detectives responded to the 30000 block of Pepper Trail to execute a search warrant on Mumford's home. Detectives say they found Mumford in Selbyville shortly beforehand, and he was taken into custody without incident.
According to police, the search of Mumford and his home led to the discovery of:
- Approximately 36.86 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 17.95 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 39.67 grams of marijuana
- One loaded handgun with additional ammunition
- Various items of drug paraphernalia
- Over $16,000 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
According to Delaware State Police, Mumford is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.
Mumford was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Mumford was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $123,000 cash bond.