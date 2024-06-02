SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

SEAFORD, DE– Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near Front Street Extension. 

Troopers responded to a home on Front Street Extension at approximately 12:36 a.m. on June 1 for a report of shots fired. 

A preliminary investigation revealed an argument took place outside the home and shots were fired, striking a 22-year-old man. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. 

Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Hickman at 302-752-3856 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

 

 