SEAFORD, DE– Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near Front Street Extension.
Troopers responded to a home on Front Street Extension at approximately 12:36 a.m. on June 1 for a report of shots fired.
A preliminary investigation revealed an argument took place outside the home and shots were fired, striking a 22-year-old man. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Hickman at 302-752-3856 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.