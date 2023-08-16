SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has announced road work planned for Calvert Street this Friday, August 18th.
According to the city, the right-hand lane of Calvert Street at the intersection of Calvert and Baptist will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on Friday. Repairs of a failing utility patch at the intersection are planned during the closure.
“The City of Salisbury remains dedicated to maintaining a high standard of infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of its residents,” the City said in a statement. “We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we continue to work towards creating a better, safer city for all.”
Updates and more information can be obtained on the City’s website www.salisbury.md/news or by contacting the Field Operations number at 410-548-3177.